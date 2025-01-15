‘It’s not good enough.’ Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and the Penguins are floundering at midseason

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin says his struggling team needs to start playing harder if it wants to return to the playoffs. Malkin had an assist in Pittsburgh’s 4-2 loss to Seattle on Tuesday, a game the Penguins led well into the third period. Malkin called out Pittsburgh’s lack of discipline defensively, saying it needs to improve quickly. The Penguins are on the fringe of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. Next up is a seven-game road trip that could determine the rest of the season.

