Italy’s Federica Brignone and Sofia Goggia are the women to beat at the skiing world championships

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Italian skiers Federica Brignone and Sofia Goggia have been enjoying so much success lately that often it’s just been a question of which one of them finishes ahead of the other. Like when Brignone finished a mere 0.01 seconds ahead of Goggia to win the final World Cup downhill before the world championships. Or when Goggia and Brignone swept the official test events for next year’s Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo by winning a downhill and a super-G on back-to-back days. The Alpine skiing worlds opened with Italy winning the parallel team event and now Brignone and Goggia are among the favorites in almost all of the upcoming women’s events.

