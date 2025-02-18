Italian soccer club Parma hires Cristian Chivu as coach for relegation battle in Serie A

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Relegation-threatened Parma has hired Cristian Chivu as coach with the team 18th in the 20-team Serie A. Parma announced the appointment in a statement that did not specify contract details. According to reports Chivu’s deal runs until the end of next season. The former Romania defender had been working as a youth coach at Inter Milan. He will lead the team for the first time when it hosts Bologna on Saturday. Parma lost four straight games before firing Fabio Pecchia on Monday.

