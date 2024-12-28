Italian skier Brignone wins World Cup GS, gets 1st victory for her team in Austrian event since 2002

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Federica Brignone held on to her opening-run lead at a women’s World Cup giant slalom to become the first Italian winner of the Semmering event in 22 years. Brignone defeated Olympic GS champion Sara Hector by 0.57 seconds. Alice Robinson of New Zealand was nine-tenths of a second off the pace in third. The injured Mikaela Shiffrin did not race. Paula Moltzan was the leading American racer in fifth as she matched her career-best result. No Italian skier had won the race near the Austrian capital of Vienna since Karen Putzer triumphed in 2002.

