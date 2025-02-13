Italian skier Brignone wins the GS at worlds as defending champ Shiffrin skips race

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Federica Brignone won the women’s giant slalom at the Alpine skiing world championships on Thursday.

The Italian skier beat Alice Robinson of New Zealand by 0.90 seconds for her second medal from these worlds after earning silver in super-G a week ago.

Paula Moltzan of the United States was 2.62 seconds behind and took bronze for her first individual world championship medal.

Defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin sat out the event as she said she was not ready yet to race giant slalom again following a crash in November.

Brignone is the first Italian winner of the race since Deborah Compagnoni won back-to-back titles in 1996-97.

Italy's Federica Brignone celebrates at the finish area of a women's giant slalom, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Giovanni Auletta

At 34 years, 7 months, Brignone became the oldest female medalist at the worlds. She overtook Lindsey Vonn, who was four months younger when she won downhill bronze in 2019.

Vonn, who came out of retirement after nearly six years at age 40 this season with a new titanium knee, doesn’t race in giant slalom anymore.

