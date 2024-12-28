Italian skier Brignone leads World Cup GS, seeks 1st win for her team in Austrian event since 2002

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Federica Brignone has posted the fastest time in the opening run of a women’s World Cup giant slalom as she aims to become the first Italian winner of the event in 22 years. Brignone led defending overall champion Lara Gut-Behrami by 0.15 seconds. Olympic GS champion Sara Hector was 0.24 behind in third. Injured Mikaela Shiffrin sat out the race. Paula Moltzan was the leading American racer, trailing Brignone by 0.53 in fourth. No Italian skier has won the race near the Austrian capital of Vienna since Karen Putzer triumphed in 2002.

