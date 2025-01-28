Israeli soccer league game abandoned at halftime after fireworks thrown onto the field

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — A game in the Israeli soccer league was abandoned at halftime for security reasons after fans threw flares at players. Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv were tied at 1-1 on Monday after a first half interrupted by lit fireworks being thrown from a section of home fans. Maccabi Tel Aviv scored with a penalty kick in the 15th minute of stoppage time. Maccabi Tel Aviv says “police decided to abandon the match in fear of safety for the players and fans.” Israeli media reported that sports minister Miki Zohar asked police to stop the game.

