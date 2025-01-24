Islanders sign veteran defenseman Tony DeAngelo for rest of season

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed veteran defenseman Tony DeAngelo for the rest of the season. The deal announced Friday is for a prorated share of the league minimum $775,000 for the remaining games. DeAngelo must clear waivers before he can be added to the Islanders’ roster. He will help fill in for the injured Noah Dobson, who is week to week after sustaining a lower-body injury during Monday night’s 3-1 win against Columbus. An offensive-minded defenseman, he is also expected to help on the power play, which is last in the NHL at 12.5%. DeAngelo had six goals and 26 assists in 34 games with the SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL before a mutual termination of his contract earlier this month to allow him to return to North America.

