Islanders place Mathew Barzal on IR with lower body injury

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders have placed Mathew Barzal on injured reserve with a lower body injury. Barzal, who missed 21 days earlier this season due to an upper body injury, was hurt in the third period of the Islanders’ overtime win at Tampa Bay on Saturday. He left in the final minute of regulation after taking a shot by the Lightning’s Darren Raddysh off his left leg. Barzal has six goals and 14 assists in 30 games this season.

