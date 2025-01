Islanders’ Maxim Tsyplakov suspended 3 games for illegal check to head

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov has been suspended for three games without pay for an illegal check to the head of Philadelphia Flyers forward Ryan Poehling. Poehling left the game Thursday night in the first period with an upper-body injury and didn’t return. The play was reviewed, but officials deemed the hit was not a penalty. The NHL announced Friday that Tsyplakov will forfeit $14,843.76 because of the suspension. The Flyers won the game 5-3. The Islanders face the Sharks, Blue Jackets and the Flyers again in their next three games.

