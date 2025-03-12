Islanders have a pair of 2nd-period goals wiped out on goalie interference challenges by the Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The New York Islanders had two goals wiped out on coach’s challenges for goaltender interference in the second period of their game at the Los Angeles Kings. Anthony Duclair scoring midway through the second period was successfully taken off the board by LA’s Jim Hiller when the NHL’s situation room ruled that Simon Holmstrom impaired Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper’s ability to play his position in the crease. Islanders captain Anders Lee’s would-be goal with 2:05 left before intermission also came back for Lee impeding Kuemper. The rival New York Rangers were on the winning end of a coach’s challenge for interference at Winnipeg but still lost 2-1 to the Jets.

