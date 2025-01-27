Islanders acquire defenseman Scott Perunovich in a trade with the Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The New York Islanders have acquired defenseman Scott Perunovich from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2026 draft. The teams announced the trade Monday. Perunovich is the Islanders’ second addition to their blue line in recent days after signing Tony DeAngelo to a contract for the rest of the NHL season. The Islanders have won four in a row after losing 27 of their first 44 games. Perunovich has been in and out of the lineup in his second full season in the league and has six points in the 24 games he has played.

