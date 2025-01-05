Ishmael Leggett scores 21 to help Pitt continue hot start with 83-68 victory over Stanford

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ishmael Leggett scored 21 points to lead Pittsburgh to an 83-68 victory over Stanford. Leggett missed all four of his 3-pointers but was 9 for 9 from inside the arc for the Panthers (12-2, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won 15 in a row at home dating to last season. Pitt, off to its best start since the 2016-17 season with its fifth straight win, extended its school record with an eighth straight victory in ACC play. Zack Austin blocked two shots to become the fourth player in NCAA history to total 1,200 points, 600 rebounds, 175 3-pointers and 200 blocks over a career. Maxime Raynaud scored 21 to lead the Cardinal (9-5, 1-2), who opened their first ACC season with three straight road games.

