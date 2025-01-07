Isak strikes again as Newcastle beats Arsenal 2-0 in League Cup semifinal 1st leg

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Newcastle's Alexander Isak, third right, on his way to scoring the opening goal during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates stadium in London, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

Newcastle moved a step closer to a first major domestic trophy since 1955 with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals. Goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon at the Emirates Stadium put Newcastle within reach of the final at Wembley in March. The second leg is at St James’ Park on Feb. 5. It was Newcastle’s first win at the Emirates since 2010 and Arsenal’s first home defeat since April. Isak struck in the 37th minute to continue his outstanding scoring run with his 14th goal in 15 games.

