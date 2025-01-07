Isak strikes again as Newcastle beats Arsenal 2-0 in League Cup semifinal 1st leg

Newcastle moved a step closer to a first major domestic trophy since 1955 with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals. Goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon at the Emirates Stadium put Newcastle within reach of the final at Wembley in March. The second leg is at St James’ Park on Feb. 5. It was Newcastle’s first win at the Emirates since 2010 and Arsenal’s first home defeat since April. Isak struck in the 37th minute to continue his outstanding scoring run with his 14th goal in 15 games.

