Isak scores again to lead Newcastle to win at Tottenham as Tuchel watches on

Alexander Isak has scored in a seventh straight Premier League game to earn Newcastle a 2-1 win at injury-hit Tottenham. The Sweden striker grabbed the 38th-minute winner for his 13th goal of the season and ninth in his past seven games. Thomas Tuchel was watching in the stands in his first scouting mission in his role as the recently hired England coach. Two players likely to be in his first squad got on the score sheet in the opening six minutes. Dominic Solanke headed Tottenham ahead in the fourth minute, before Anthony Gordon drove home a low shot to equalize. There are seven matches in total, including second-place Arsenal at Brighton and Manchester City hosting West Ham.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.