Is Arsenal out of the Premier League title race? ‘Over my dead body,’ says Arteta

Arsenal is 11 points off the lead, has an injury-ravaged forward line and has seen yet another player get suspended after a red card. Many pundits are saying it’s too much for Arsenal to win the Premier League title now but Mikel Arteta isn’t giving up. The Arsenal manager says “over my dead body.” Arsenal’s chances of a first top-flight championship since 2004 were massively damaged, though, after a 1-0 home loss to West Ham on Saturday followed by first-place Liverpool beating Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday. Arteta says his players “probably have to do something nobody else has done in the history of the Premier League” to win the title this season.

