Irvin strikes out 9, Nationals beat Rockies 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Jake Irvin struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings, and the Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 in the first game of a split doubleheader on Sunday.

Irvin (2-0) scattered three hits and was one strikeout shy of tying his career-high, which came on June 23, 2024, at Coors Field.

Zac Veen and Braxton Fulford each clubbed their first major league home runs for the Rockies, who have lost eight straight

Veen led off the third with a 412-foot shot into the seats in right and Fulford sent a 433-foot homer — his first big-league hit — into the left-field seats leading off the sixth. Fulford also had three throwing errors.

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (0-4) left the game after two innings with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. He warmed up for the top of the third but was pulled before the start of the inning.

The Nationals scored three times in the second inning on a pair of errors by Fulford. The catcher’s throw to third to cut down Dylan Crews’ steal attempt sailed into left field for the first run.

Washington loaded the bases later in the inning and Fulford’s relay throw to first on a double-play ball went over Michael Toglia’s head, bringing home two more.

Key moment

Kyle Finnegan uncorked a wild pitch on a third strike to Hunter Goodman in the ninth inning, which allowed Ryan McMahon to go from first to third. Finnegan got Nick Martini to ground out for his eighth save.

Key stats

Finnegan now has 96 career saves with the Nationals, which is second in club history since the team moved to Washington.

Up next

The teams will wrap up the series in the nightcap of the split doubleheader, with the Nationals sending RHP Brad Lord (0-1, 4.82 ERA) to the mound while the Rockies counter with RHP Antonio Senzatela (0-3, 5.89).

