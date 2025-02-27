Ireland stalwarts Healy, O’Mahony and Murray retiring from test rugby after Six Nations

DUBLIN (AP) — Cian Healy, Ireland’s most-capped rugby player, is one of three stalwarts to announce their retirement from international duty after the Six Nations. Irish Rugby says flanker Peter O’Mahony and scrumhalf Conor Murray are also ending their Ireland careers. Healy and O’Mahony are retiring from professional rugby at the end of the season. Murray is heading abroad to play his club rugby after his contract with Munster expires in July. Healy has made a record 136 appearances for Ireland. O’Mahony has 112 caps and Murray 124. All three are in the current Ireland squad as the team hunts an unprecedented third straight Six Nations title.

