Ireland soccer great Robbie Keane hired to coach Hungarian champion Ferencvaros

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Ireland soccer great Robbie Keane has been hired to coach Ferencvaros. The storied Hungarian club is chasing a sixth straight national league title and looking to advance in the Europa League. Keane’s first competitive game is in the Europa League at Eintracht Frankfurt on Jan. 23. Ferencvaros is on track to advance to the knockout stage. The team resumes national league games in February sitting in second place in the standings. The 44-year-old Keane returns to soccer after leaving Maccabi Tel Aviv in the offseason after winning the Israeli league title. His 146 appearances and 68 goals for Ireland are both national records.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.