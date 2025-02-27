Ireland center Ringrose banned 3 games for red card in win over Wales

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland center Garry Ringrose has been suspended for three games for his 20-minute red card in the victory over Wales. His head-on-head tackle of opposite Ben Thomas last Saturday was deemed reckless by a Six Nations disciplinary committee. Ireland won 27-18 without Ringrose. He will miss a Leinster club game this weekend and Ireland’s Six Nations showdown with France in Dublin next week. The unbeaten Irish are bidding to win an unprecedented third successive championship in the Six Nations era. The third game covered by the suspension, the tournament closer against Italy in Rome, will be scrubbed if Ringrose undertakes World Rugby’s tackle school.

