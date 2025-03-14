Iowa coach Fran McCaffery ejected during Big Ten Tournament game against No. 24 Illinois

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was ejected after drawing two technical fouls midway through the second half of a Big Ten Tournament second-round game against No. 24 Illinois on Thursday night.

His temper flared after Tre White made two free throws to give the Fighting Illini a 69-60 lead. As the Hawkeyes came up the court, McCaffery left the coach’s box to argue with the trailing official, drawing the first technical. When McCaffery continued to argue, he was assessed the second and tossed out of the game with 13:33 to play.

Iowa’s players huddled on the court as McCaffery walked to the team’s locker room.

Kasparas Jakucionis then made all four free throws to give the Illini a 73-60 lead.

