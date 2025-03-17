Iona fires Tobin Anderson just two years after he replaced Rick Pitino as the school’s coach

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Iona has fired Tobin Anderson, just two years after he replaced Rick Pitino as the school’s coach. The Gaels made the announcement two days after losing in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship game and missing out on an NCAA Tournament bid. Iona was the No. 4 seed and knocked off top-seeded Quinnipiac in the semifinals before falling to No. 6 Mount St. Mary’s 63-49 in the title game. That dropped the Gaels to 17-17 this season after they went 16-17 in Anderson’s first season. Pitino returned Iona to the top of the MAAC, leading the Gaels to two NCAA Tournament appearances in his three seasons before leaving for St. John’s.

