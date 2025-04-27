Inter’s loss to Roma gives Napoli chance to move ahead; Pulisic’s goal propels AC Milan

ROME (AP) — Marcus Thuram has missed three matches and Inter Milan has lost all three without scoring a single goal.

The Nerazzurri were beaten 1-0 at home by Roma on Sunday to put their Serie A lead at risk — giving Napoli the chance to move ahead when it plays Torino later.

Roma’s attacking midfielder Matias Soulé scored midway through the first half by redirecting a deflection as the Giallorossi produced one chance after another.

For Inter, the defeat followed a 1-0 loss at Bologna in the league a week ago and a 3-0 midweek loss to AC Milan in an Italian Cup semifinal derby.

Thuram, who has been out with a left thigh issue, could return for the first leg of the Champions League semifinals at Barcelona on Wednesday. The France forward has scored 14 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions for Inter this season.

Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Roma at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Spada/LaPresse via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Spada

Without Thuram, Lautaro Martinez has appeared fatigued as he attempts to carry Inter’s attack. And Marko Arnautovic, Thuram’s replacement, has been ineffective.

Inter and Napoli remained level on points with only four rounds remaining in the Italian league after this weekend.

Roma moved up to fifth, level on points with fourth-place Bologna, which visits Udinese on Monday.

Roma’s unbeaten run reached 18 matches, stretching back to December. It was the final game at the San Siro for Giallorossi coach Claudio Ranieri, who plans to retire at the end of the season.

Pulisic propels AC Milan to win

Earlier, Christian Pulisic scored for the first time in more than a month and AC Milan won 2-0 at relegation-threatened Venezia .

It was another solid performance for the Rossoneri after the Cup win over Inter.

Still, Milan remained in ninth place.

Pulisic’s 10th league goal of the season came five minutes in when Venezia gifted the ball to Milan and Youssouf Fofana set up the United States international in the middle of the area.

Pulisic’s previous goal came in a 2-1 win over Como on March 15.

With 31 goals and 19 assists, Pulisic became one of only three Serie A players to have been involved in at least 50 goals across all competitions the last two seasons, along with Ademola Lookman of Atalanta (50) and Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan (54).

Milan produced several more chances but couldn’t quite find the target until Santiago Gimenez lobbed over the goalkeeper to finish off a counterattack in second-half stoppage time.

It was Gimenez’s first goal since February.

Fabregas beats Vieira

Como beat Genoa 1-0 for its fourth straight win and secured a second consecutive season in the top flight for the first time since the 1980s.

Como coach Cesc Fabregas got the best of Genoa counterpart Patrick Vieira, who he replaced in Arsenal’s lineup two decades ago.

Gabriel Strefezza scored near the hour mark for Como by finishing off a counterattack.

Also, Fiorentina beat Empoli 2-1 in a Tuscan derby with goals from Yacine Adli and Rolando Mandragora despite missing striker Moise Kean due to personal reasons. The Viola face Real Betis in first leg of the Conference League semifinals on Thursday.

Several of Sunday’s matches were postponed from Saturday due to the funeral of Pope Francis. All of the games were preceded by a moment of silence to mourn Francis, who died Monday at 88.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.