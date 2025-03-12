International labor union says FIFA blocking access to Azteca Stadium for inspection

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An international federation of labor unions says FIFA denied it access to the Azteca Stadium to inspect conditions of construction workers doing renovations ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Ambet Yuson, the general secretary of the Building and Wood Workers’ International, says FIFA told them that they did not need inspections because the local workers already have a union and that there have been no incidents so far. The Azteca has been temporarily closed for renovations since May 2024. The stadium will host five games at the tournament and will become the first to host three World Cup opening matches.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.