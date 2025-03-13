International cricketer Stuart MacGill found guilty of supplying cocaine in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Ex-International cricketer Stuart MacGill has been found guilty of taking part in the supply of cocaine in Sydney. The 54-year-old MacGill, a legspin bowler who played 44 test matches for Australia and took 208 wickets, faced trial on a charge of participating in the supply of a prohibited drug. The charge related to an April 2021 introduction he made between a cocaine dealer and another person. A jury in the New South Wales District Court on Thursday heard that while MacGill’s involvement was limited to the introduction, the dealer also took part in two other alleged supplies. MacGill pleaded not guilty. He is expected to return to court in May to be sentenced.

