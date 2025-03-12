Interim coach Ron Sanchez out at Virginia after loss to Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Virginia will not retain interim basketball coach Ron Sanchez, who took over three weeks before the season began following Tony Bennett’s surprising retirement. UVA athletic director Carla Williams made the announcement three hours after the Cavaliers’ season ended with a 66-60 loss to Georgia Tech in the second round of the ACC Tournament. Sanchez went 15-17 this year, earning a first-round bye at the conference tournament. It’s the first time the Cavaliers have finished with a losing record since 2009-10, Bennett’s first season leading the program.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.