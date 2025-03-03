Inter star Dimarco to miss Feyenoord match with thigh injury, could be out for 3 weeks

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan will be missing one of its key players for the Champions League round of 16 against Feyenoord. Federico Dimarco had to be substituted early in the second half of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Napoli with a hamstring injury. The wing-back had earlier given his team the lead with a stunning free kick. Inter says Dimarco has strained a muscle in his right thigh and that “his condition will be assessed in the coming days.” The 27-year-old could be ruled out for three weeks. That would see Dimarco miss both Champions League matches against Feyenoord as well as Serie A games against Monza and third-place Atalanta.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.