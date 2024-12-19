Inter Milan reaches Italian Cup quarterfinals after Asllani scores direct from corner kick

MILAN (AP) — A much-changed Inter Milan side eased to a 2-0 victory over Udinese in the Italian Cup. Marko Arnautović and Kristjan Asllani netted in the first half to help Inter book a quarterfinal match against Lazio. Inter coach Simone Inzaghi made eight changes to the side that thrashed Lazio 6-0 in the league on Monday. The match was halted for around five minutes shortly before halftime when a spectator collapsed in the stands. Asllani scored direct from a corner kick when play resumed. Teenage defender Mike Aidoo came on two minutes from time for Inter for his professional debut.

