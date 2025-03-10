Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski could be out for weeks with calf injury

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski could be out for a few weeks with a calf strain. Zielinski is set to miss Inter’s second-leg game against Feyenoord in the Champions League round of 16 after he was injured in a 3-2 win over Monza in Serie A on Saturday. Zielinski came on as a substitute in the 70th minute but had to be helped off the field just three minutes later. Inter says a medical examination found a strain in Zielinski’s medial gastrocnemius muscle, part of his right calf. Zielinski has played 33 times for Inter in all competitions this season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.