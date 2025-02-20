Inter Milan goalie Yann Sommer injures thumb ahead of key Serie A and Champions League games

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer has a broken right thumb ahead of key games in Serie A and the Champions League. Inter says the Swiss ’keeper’s injury was revealed in tests on Thursday and “necessary therapy will be decided in the coming days.” Thumb injuries can sideline goalkeepers for several weeks. No timetable has been set by Inter for Sommer. He has started every Serie A and Champions League game this season. Inter is second in Serie A and travels to play leader Napoli next week. Inter then has Champions League round-of-16 games from March 4-12.

