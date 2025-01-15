Inter fails to take advantage of title rivals dropping points as it draws with Bologna

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan failed to take advantage of its title rivals dropping points as it was held to a 2-2 draw by Bologna in Serie A. Inter nevertheless moved to within three points of Serie A leader Napoli with a game in hand. But the Nerazzurri were only one point above third-placed Atalanta which has drawn its past three matches. The result also brought an end to Inter’s six-match winning streak in the league. Denzel Dumfries and Lautaro Martínez canceled out Santiago Castro’s opener for Bologna. But Emil Holm equalized for the visitors in the 64th minute with the help of a big deflection.

