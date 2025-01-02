Inter extends dominance over Atalanta with 2-0 win in Italian Super Cup semifinals in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Defending Serie A champion Inter Milan extended its recent dominance over current leader Atalanta with a 2-0 victory in the Italian Super Cup semifinals. Denzel Dumfries scored two second-half goals for the Nerazzurri. Inter has now won seven straight against Atalanta. Juventus will face AC Milan on Friday in the other semifinal with Sergio Conceicao making his debut as Milan coach after Paulo Fonseca was fired. The final of the four-team tournament in Saudi Arabia is scheduled for Monday. Dumfries scored first with an acrobatic overhead kick from close range then finished off a counterattack with a long-range strike.

