Inter bounces back from Super Cup loss to beat Venezia and close gap to Napoli

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has bounced back from a demoralizing Italian Super Cup loss but it was harder than might have been expected at relegation-threatened Venezia. Defender Matteo Darmian scored the only goal of the match in the 16th minute as Inter ground out a 1-0 win to move to within one point of Napoli ahead of the Serie A leader’s match against lowly Hellas Verona later Sunday. New Genoa owner Dan Sucu was in the stands to see his team beat fellow struggler Parma 1-0 for its first home win of the season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.