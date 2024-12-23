Inter beats Como and closes gap at the top of Serie A while Bove back on Fiorentina sideline

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Inter Milan has closed the gap on Serie A leader Atalanta after beating Como 2-0. Carlos Augusto got the opener early in the second half and Marcus Thuram hammered home a second in stoppage time on Monday. Inter is three points behind Atalanta and one behind Napoli with a game in hand over each. Udinese scored twice in the second half to beat fifth-place Fiorentina 2-1 away from home. Moises Kean gave the host the lead but goals from Lorenzo Lucca and Florian Thauvin early in the second half gave Udinese all three points. Udinese is ninth and Como is 15th.

