Inside the numbers: With LeBron James turning 40, a look at statistical NBA milestones at that age

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James warms up prior to an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jed Jacobsohn]

LeBron James turns 40 on Monday, and the Los Angeles Lakers star is about to join a small list of NBA players who have been in the league at that age. There are some feats that he’s going to chase. There’s been only one 40-point game by a 40something in NBA history. That milestone belongs to Michael Jordan. On Feb. 21, 2003, four days after turning 40, Jordan scored 43 points for Washington in an 89-86 win over New Jersey.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.