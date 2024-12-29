Inside the numbers: With LeBron James turning 40, a look at statistical NBA milestones at that age

LeBron James turns 40 on Monday, and the Los Angeles Lakers star is about to join a small list of NBA players who have been in the league at that age. There are some feats that he’s going to chase. There’s been only one 40-point game by a 40something in NBA history. That milestone belongs to Michael Jordan. On Feb. 21, 2003, four days after turning 40, Jordan scored 43 points for Washington in an 89-86 win over New Jersey.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.