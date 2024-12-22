Inside the numbers: Magic celebrate an enormous comeback, Heat lament a stunning collapse

A lead of at least 22 points with 12 minutes left means victory in the NBA. Over the last five years, including playoffs, there had been 796 instances of a team having such a lead entering the fourth quarter. That was until the Magic outscored the Heat 37-8 in the fourth quarter to pull off an improbable 121-114 victory on Saturday night, winning a game in which they trailed by 25 in the first half and were down 22 with one quarter remaining. The last time Orlando trailed by 25 in a game and won was 1989.

