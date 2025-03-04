Inside the numbers: LeBron James and his path to 50,000 points in the NBA, including playoffs

Another milestone awaits LeBron James: 50,000 NBA points. He’s one point away from getting to that number, which takes into account his regular season and playoff scoring. By NBA rule, the 99 points he’s scored in play-in tournament games and the 2023 in-season tournament final don’t count, so he’s officially at 49,999 for now. James could get the mark Tuesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers host the New Orleans Pelicans.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.