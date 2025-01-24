Inoue responds to goading with devastating knockout to remain undisputed super bantamweight champ

TOKYO (AP) — Goading boxing superstar Naoya Inoue proved to be the wrong move. The unbeaten Japanese fighter was invited to take a shot by overmatched South Korean opponent Ye Joon Kim and Inoue responded with a devastating right hand in a fourth-round knockout in Tokyo to remain the undisputed super bantamweight champion. Kim fell to his knees and couldn’t beat the count. Kim was only fighting Inoue as an injury replacement for Sam Goodman. It was Inoue’s third successful defense of his super bantamweight titles.He has a 29-0 record with 26 KOs. Inoue is a four-division world champion in light-flyweight, super-flyweight, bantamweight and now super-bantamweight.

