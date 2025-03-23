Injury setback for Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer who faces race to be fit for Champions League

By The Associated Press
Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, center, receives treatment during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sven Hoppe]

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer faces a longer spell out than initially thought after aggravating a calf injury he suffered while celebrating a goal. Neuer was working on his comeback from a right calf muscle tear when he suffered a setback in training on Saturday. Bayern described it as a “reaction” and said he will need to rest further. German media reports it was another muscle tear. The 39-year-old Neuer first tore the muscle while celebrating a goal during Bayern’s 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on March 6.

