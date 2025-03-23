Injury setback for Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer who faces race to be fit for Champions League

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer faces a longer spell out than initially thought after aggravating a calf injury he suffered while celebrating a goal. Neuer was working on his comeback from a right calf muscle tear when he suffered a setback in training on Saturday. Bayern described it as a “reaction” and said he will need to rest further. German media reports it was another muscle tear. The 39-year-old Neuer first tore the muscle while celebrating a goal during Bayern’s 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on March 6.

