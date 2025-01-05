Injury scare for Naomi Osaka ahead of Australian Open

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open campaign has taken on an element of doubt after the four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1 suffered an apparent injury while playing the final of a WTA tournament in Auckland. Osaka had won the first set of the final 6-4 against Denmark’s Clara Tauson when she spoke to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou, the chair umpire and a tour trainer before deciding to withdraw. The nature of her injury wasn’t immediately clear.

