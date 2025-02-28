Injury history: Embiid’s left knee latest in long line of ailments of 76ers’ All-Star center

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid is injured again. Embiid will miss the rest of the season, with the Philadelphia 76ers saying he is “medically unable to play” and will focus on treatment and rehabilitation of his left knee. Embiid was already set to miss his 40th game of the season Saturday when the 76ers host Golden State. But the 76ers said there will be no more games for the All-Star center in 2024-25.

