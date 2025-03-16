Injuries impact Super Rugby; Reds ride a wave of form

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Super Rugby season is only five rounds old. Yet, with less than a third of the regular season over injuries are already becoming a major factor. Prior to the weekend’s fifth round, 67 players across the 11 teams were unavailable because of injuries. The injury toll is particularly high among the five New Zealand teams which had 40 players out of action.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.