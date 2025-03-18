Injured Thuram ruled out of France’s Nations League quarterfinal against Croatia

By The Associated Press
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, left, and Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi during a Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Feyenoord, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno]

PARIS (AP) — France striker Marcus Thuram has been ruled out of the Nations League quarterfinal against Croatia because of a left ankle injury. Thuram showed up at France’s training camp on Monday and underwent medical tests that ruled out the Inter Milan forward. Coach Didier Deschamps decided against calling up a replacement for Thuram on Tuesday. France takes on Croatia in Split on Thursday. The return leg is three days later at the Stade de France.

