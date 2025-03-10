Injured Neymar under fire for missing semifinal with Santos after celebrating Carnival

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar’s excuse for missing a semifinal with Santos has been criticized because he was seen at Carnival last week. Santos lost to Corinthians 2-1 on Sunday in the semifinals of the Sao Paulo state championship. Neymar sat on the bench. On Monday, he said he had a minor injury without elaborating. Days earlier, the striker was photographed at Rio de Janeiro’s Sambadrome, the venue for the glitzy Carnival parade. Popular pundit Walter Casagrande Jr. says Neymar “chose Carnival over the semifinal.” Santos coach Pedro Caixinha and president Marcelo Texeira both say Neymar was not fit to play.

