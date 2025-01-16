Injured goalkeeper Drake Callender to miss US friendly vs. Venezuela, fourth player dropped

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Goalkeeper Drake Callender became the fourth player dropped from the roster for the United States’ friendly against Venezuela on Saturday. The U.S. Soccer Federation says Callender has a minor muscle issue and returned to Inter Miami for evaluation and treatment. Forward Jesús Ferreira and defenders Jalen Neal and John Tolkin left U.S. camp earlier in the week. Twenty players remain on the roster. The U.S. also plays Costa Rica next Wednesday at Orlando. The matches are not on FIFA international fixture dates, and no Europe-based players are with the Americans.

