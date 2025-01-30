Injured Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham could make return for Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham practiced for the first time in two months on Thursday, setting the stage for a potential return in the Super Bowl from a triceps injury considered season-ending. The 36-year-old Graham was thought to be done for the season after he tore his triceps in a Nov. 24 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Graham was placed on injured reserve two days later, seemingly ending what Graham had called the final season of his career. As the Eagles kept winning, including all three NFC playoff games, Graham started to hint that a comeback was possible for the Feb. 9 Super Bowl against Kansas City. Graham is one of two position players left from the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship 2017 team.

