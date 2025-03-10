Injured Dupont backs France to win Six Nations without him after toppling Ireland

LONDON (AP) — France will try to win the Six Nations without its talisman after captain Antoine Dupont ruptured cruciate ligaments in his right knee at the weekend. Dupont was confident his teammates can take their first title since 2022 next Saturday after demolishing defending champion Ireland 42-27 in Dublin. Ireland hopes of an historic third successive title in the Six Nations era were crushed. By the time France faces Scotland in Paris in the tournament finale it will know what it has to do. Second-placed England and third-placed Ireland will have finished their campaigns against Wales in Cardiff and Italy in Rome respectively. England used a licence to thrill to wallop Italy 47-24 on Sunday. Scotland held off a late Wales fightback 35-29 at Murrayfield on Saturday.

