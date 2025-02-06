Injured Cummins and Hazlewood ruled out of Champions Trophy

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia captain Pat Cummins and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out of the Champions Trophy because of injuries. Also, batting allrounder Marcus Stoinis dropped out after surprisingly retiring from one-day internationals on Thursday. Allrounder Mitchell Marsh withdrew last week due to back injury. Cummins couldn’t recover from an ankle issue during the Border Gavaskar Trophy test series against India, and Hazlewood has a hip problem.

