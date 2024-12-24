Injured cornerback Riley Moss could return to Denver’s lineup at Cincinnati

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are hopeful that cornerback Riley Moss can return to the field Saturday when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals. Moss has been out a month while recovering from a sprained MCL he suffered against the Raiders on Nov. 24. Moss was having a terrific season in his first year as a starter and capitalized on opponents shying away from star cornerback Patrick Surtain II. He has 71 tackles and eight pass breakups to go with his first career interception. But the Broncos have relied on zone coverage without him and the results haven’t been pretty.

