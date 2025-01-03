Injured Avs goalie Scott Wedgewood estimated week-to-week after play that drew Jared Bednar’s wrath

DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar received some clarity from the league on why a whistle wasn’t blown to stop a play with his goaltender Scott Wedgewood hurt and down on the ice. It doesn’t mean the Colorado Avalanche coach fully agrees with what he heard. Wedgewood was hurt in the third period after a Buffalo Sabres player fell on his right leg after being bumped. Bednar’s gripe was that the play should’ve been stopped once the puck went into the corner and with Wedgewood still down. The whistle didn’t sound and the Sabres ended up scoring a goal in a game the Avalanche rallied to win 6-5 in overtime. Bednar estimates Wedgewood is week to week.

